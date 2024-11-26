Kohl Stock Slips on Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss, Lowered Outlook

Kohl's Corporation KSS shares tumbled as much as 18.5% in the pre-marketing session as the company posted dismal third-quarter fiscal 2024 results and lowered its full-year outlook. The company’s top and bottom lines decreased year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Kohl's posted earnings of 20 cents per share, down from earnings of 53 cents posted in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents per share.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Total revenues came in at $3,710 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s level of $4,054 million. Net sales fell 8.8% year over year to $3,507 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which was pegged at $3,837.5 million. Comparable sales declined 9.3% year over year.

Kohl's Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kohl's Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kohl's Corporation Quote

Kohl's third-quarter results fell short of expectations, with sales remaining weak in the apparel and footwear sectors. While the company saw strong performance in key growth areas such as Sephora, home decor, gifting and impulse categories, as well as the opening of Babies "R" Us shops in 200 locations, these gains were not enough to offset declines in core business segments. As a result, Kohl's is adopting a more conservative financial outlook for the year, reflecting the third-quarter underperformance and expectations for a highly competitive holiday season.

Kohl’s Quarterly Margin Highlights

Kohl's gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 39.1% in the reported quarter. SG&A expenses dropped 5.1% to $1,291 million. As a percentage of total revenues, SG&A increased 125 basis points (bps) to 34.8%.



KSS posted an operating income of $98 million, down from $157 million in the year-ago period. The operating income margin contracted by 120 bps to 2.7%.

KSS’ Financial Health Snapshot & Other Updates

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $174 million and shareholders’ equity of $3,804 million. The company provided an operating cash flow of $52 million for the nine months ending Nov. 2, 2024.



Management expects capital expenditures of nearly $500 million for 2024 (including the expansion of its Sephora collaboration and store-related investments).



On Nov. 13, 2024, Kohl’s declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share, payable on Dec. 24, to its shareholders of record as of Dec. 11.



In other news, Tom Kingsbury will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Kohl's on Jan. 15, 2025, with Ashley Buchanan appointed as his successor.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What to Expect From KSS in Fiscal 2024?

For fiscal 2024, Kohl's forecasts a net sales decline of 7-8%, a revision from the previous expectation of a 4-6% decline. Comparable sales are projected to move down 6-7% compared with the earlier forecast of a 3-5% decline. The operating margin is expected to range from 3% to 3.2% compared with the prior estimate of 3.4-3.8%. Management anticipates earnings per share to be between $1.20 and $1.50, revising the earlier forecast of $1.75 to $2.25.



Shares of the company have declined 6.4% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 13.4%.

Stocks Looking Red Hot

Deckers DECK, a footwear and accessories dealer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DECK delivered an average earnings surprise of 41.1% in the trailing four quarters.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 13.6% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



Dillard's, Inc. DDS, a department store retailer, presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. DDS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dillard's current financial-year sales suggests a dip of 5.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gift products. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial year sales and earnings indicates advancements of 5.8% and 12.3%, respectively, from the prior-year figures. URBN has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.6%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.