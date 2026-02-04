Koh Young Technology (KOSDAQ:098460) Price Target Increased by 22.85% to 23,307.00

The average one-year price target for Koh Young Technology (KOSDAQ:098460) has been revised to ₩23,307.00 / share. This is an increase of 22.85% from the prior estimate of ₩18,972.00 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩18,180.00 to a high of ₩34,650.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.04% from the latest reported closing price of ₩33,800.00 / share.

Koh Young Technology Maintains 0.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.43%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koh Young Technology. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 27.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 098460 is 0.05%, an increase of 20.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.94% to 3,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 1,239K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 098460 by 9.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 749K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 098460 by 3.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 461K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 098460 by 15.53% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 445K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 098460 by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 187K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.