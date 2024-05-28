Koh Brothers Group Strengthens Cybersecurity Post-Incident

Koh Brothers Group Limited (SG:K75) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Koh Brothers Group Limited acknowledged the significant contributions of the late founder Mr. Koh Tiat Meng and reviewed the company’s performance for the past financial year. The meeting also included a comprehensive update on a recent cybersecurity attack, detailing the swift actions taken to address the breach and the ongoing efforts to bolster cybersecurity measures. Enhanced IT security protocols and staff training are being implemented to prevent future incidents.

For further insights into SG:K75 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.