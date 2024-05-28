News & Insights

Koh Brothers Group Strengthens Cybersecurity Post-Incident

May 28, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Koh Brothers Group Limited (SG:K75) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Koh Brothers Group Limited acknowledged the significant contributions of the late founder Mr. Koh Tiat Meng and reviewed the company’s performance for the past financial year. The meeting also included a comprehensive update on a recent cybersecurity attack, detailing the swift actions taken to address the breach and the ongoing efforts to bolster cybersecurity measures. Enhanced IT security protocols and staff training are being implemented to prevent future incidents.

