Koh Brothers Extends Sponsorship Amid Transition

Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Limited has announced the extension of its sponsorship with Stamford Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. until 28 June 2024, as the company seeks additional time to secure a new sponsor after SCS’s decision to exit the Catalist sponsorship business. The extension allows for a smoother transition and continued compliance with regulatory requirements.

