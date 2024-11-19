Koh Brothers Eco Secures Major Contract with Sport Singapore

Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Limited (SG:5HV) has released an update.
Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Limited’s subsidiary has secured a significant S$77.6 million contract from Sport Singapore for construction work at the Toa Payoh Integrated Development site. This contract boosts the company’s order book to approximately S$585.7 million, providing visibility into 2027. The development will feature a blend of sport, healthcare, library, and park facilities.
