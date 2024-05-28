Koh Brothers Announce Year-End Performance and Cybersecurity Update

Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Limited (SG:5HV) has released an update.

At the Annual General Meeting conducted by Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Limited on April 29, 2024, the company’s management reported on the financial performance of the previous year. A comprehensive briefing was provided regarding a recent cybersecurity incident affecting the company’s subsidiaries, detailing the successful containment and response measures, as well as ongoing strategies to enhance IT security and staff training. Shareholders were informed that all relevant pre-AGM questions had been addressed and published on the company’s and SGX’s websites.

