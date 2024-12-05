News & Insights

Kogi Iron’s Strategic Share Acquisition Boosts Growth Potential

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Kogi Iron Ltd.’s new director, Shawn Tilley, has acquired a significant interest in Macro Metals Ltd. through a strategic placement deal, securing 402,567,436 ordinary shares worth over $4 million. This move is expected to bolster the company’s financial standing and may attract investors intrigued by growth opportunities in the iron sector.

