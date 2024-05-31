News & Insights

Kogan.com Updates Dividend and DRP Price Details

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd has announced an update to their previously declared dividend, specifying the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price. The dividend relates to a six-month period ending 31 December 2023, with a record date set for 15 April 2024. This update is a follow-up to their earlier announcement made on 26 February 2024.

