Kogan.com Reports Strong Earnings and Growth

November 21, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced a successful fiscal year with $40 million in adjusted EBITDA and significant contributions from its platform-based sales, which accounted for 62% of gross sales excluding Mighty Ape. The company’s loyalty programs, Kogan FIRST and Mighty Ape PRIMATE, saw substantial growth, enhancing customer engagement and driving profitability. Additionally, Kogan.com remains strong financially, ending the year debt-free with over $41 million in cash and rewarding shareholders with dividends and a share buy-back program.

