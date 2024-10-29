Kogan.com Ltd. Updates on Stock Buy-Back Progress

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back initiative, revealing that 16,818 securities were repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of over 8 million securities bought back. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure, which could be of interest to investors looking at the company’s stock performance.

