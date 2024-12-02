News & Insights

Kogan.com Ltd. Updates on Ongoing Share Buy-Back

December 02, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced a daily update on its buy-back program, revealing a total of 16,069 ordinary fully paid securities were bought back on the previous day. This ongoing buy-back signals the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and indicates confidence in its stock’s future performance.

