News & Insights

Stocks

Kogan.com Ltd. Shares Business Update and Metrics

November 21, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kogan.com Ltd. has released an update on its business activities, emphasizing that the information is preliminary and unaudited. The company highlights various non-IFRS financial metrics, such as Gross Sales and EBITDA, to provide insights into its operational performance. Investors are advised to consider this data carefully and consult with financial advisors for a comprehensive analysis.

For further insights into AU:KGN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KGGNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.