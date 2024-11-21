Kogan.com Ltd. Shares Business Update and Metrics

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.
Kogan.com Ltd. has released an update on its business activities, emphasizing that the information is preliminary and unaudited. The company highlights various non-IFRS financial metrics, such as Gross Sales and EBITDA, to provide insights into its operational performance. Investors are advised to consider this data carefully and consult with financial advisors for a comprehensive analysis.
