Kogan.com Ltd. Shares Business Update and Metrics

Kogan.com Ltd. has released an update on its business activities, emphasizing that the information is preliminary and unaudited. The company highlights various non-IFRS financial metrics, such as Gross Sales and EBITDA, to provide insights into its operational performance. Investors are advised to consider this data carefully and consult with financial advisors for a comprehensive analysis.

