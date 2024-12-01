Kogan.com Ltd Announces Share Buy-Back Program

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd has announced the cessation of 149,587 fully paid ordinary shares as part of an on-market buy-back program. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy to enhance shareholder value. Investors might see this buy-back as a sign of confidence in the company’s financial health.

