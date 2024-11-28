Kogan.com Ltd. Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced the continuation of its on-market share buy-back program, with a recent purchase of 16,116 shares, bringing the total number of shares bought back to over 8.2 million. This move signals the company’s effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors in the stock market may find this strategy indicative of Kogan.com’s confidence in its future performance.

