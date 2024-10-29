Kogan.com Issues New Employee Performance Rights

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,150 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities will not be listed on the ASX, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its workforce. This move indicates Kogan’s strategic emphasis on aligning employee performance with company growth.

