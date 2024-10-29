News & Insights

Stocks

Kogan.com Issues New Employee Performance Rights

October 29, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,150 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities will not be listed on the ASX, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its workforce. This move indicates Kogan’s strategic emphasis on aligning employee performance with company growth.

For further insights into AU:KGN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KGGNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.