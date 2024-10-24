News & Insights

Kogan.com Announces Strategic Share Buy-Back Activity

October 24, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 17,425 shares repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back activity indicates the company’s strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure. Investors might find this an intriguing development as it reflects Kogan.com’s confidence in its financial health.

