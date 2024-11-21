Kogan.com AGM Results: Key Resolutions Passed

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.
Kogan.com Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders addressed key resolutions, including a ‘first strike’ on the Remuneration Report. Despite this, the re-election of directors and other proposals such as changes to the auditor and modifications to the equity incentive plan were successfully carried. Investors in Kogan.com might find these developments noteworthy as they could impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.
