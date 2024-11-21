News & Insights

Stocks

Kogan.com AGM Results: Key Resolutions Passed

November 21, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kogan.com Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders addressed key resolutions, including a ‘first strike’ on the Remuneration Report. Despite this, the re-election of directors and other proposals such as changes to the auditor and modifications to the equity incentive plan were successfully carried. Investors in Kogan.com might find these developments noteworthy as they could impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:KGN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KGGNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.