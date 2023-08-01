Kogan.com (KGN) Price Target Increased by 29.96% to 4.80

The average one-year price target for Kogan.com (KGN) has been revised to 4.80 / share. This is an increase of 29.96% from the prior estimate of 3.69 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.93 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.12% from the latest reported closing price of 6.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kogan.com. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 17.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGN is 0.15%, an increase of 26.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.82% to 4,087K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 891K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 800K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGN by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 479K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGN by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 468K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 280K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 20.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGN by 24.80% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

