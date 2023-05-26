Kofola to hold AGM on June 28, postpones dividend proposal

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Czech soft drinks maker Kofola Ceskoslovensko KOFOL.PR will holds its annual shareholders meeting on June 28 but will postpone a dividend proposal, as it has done in previous years, the company's meeting invite said on Friday.

"Given the current macroeconomic developments and the expected decline in the purchasing power of the population, the Board of Directors prefers to postpone the proposal for the distribution of profits until the time when the Kofola ČeskoSlovensko group will know its results in the 2023 high season (May through September) as last year," the invite said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

