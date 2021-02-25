KOF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV (Symbol: KOF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.36, changing hands as low as $42.50 per share. Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KOF's low point in its 52 week range is $36.16 per share, with $61.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.