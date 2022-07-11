KOF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV (Symbol: KOF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.31, changing hands as low as $53.75 per share. Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KOF's low point in its 52 week range is $46.9134 per share, with $60.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.97.

