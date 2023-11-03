KOF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV (Symbol: KOF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.58, changing hands as high as $81.32 per share. Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KOF's low point in its 52 week range is $62.295 per share, with $91.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.44.

