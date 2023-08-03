Koenig & Bauer (FWB:SKB) Price Target Decreased by 8.33% to 24.31

The average one-year price target for Koenig & Bauer (FWB:SKB) has been revised to 24.31 / share. This is an decrease of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 26.52 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.09% from the latest reported closing price of 16.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koenig & Bauer. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKB is 0.01%, an increase of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 97K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKB by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 89K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 73K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 28.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKB by 48.36% over the last quarter.

