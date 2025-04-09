$KODK stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KODK stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,046,268 of trading volume.

$KODK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KODK:

$KODK insiders have traded $KODK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KODK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SILECK purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $70,230

PHILIPPE D KATZ purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $39,000

$KODK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $KODK stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KODK Government Contracts

We have seen $103,640 of award payments to $KODK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

