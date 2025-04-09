$KODK stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KODK stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,046,268 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KODK:
$KODK Insider Trading Activity
$KODK insiders have traded $KODK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KODK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL SILECK purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $70,230
- PHILIPPE D KATZ purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $39,000
$KODK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $KODK stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FLAT FOOTED LLC removed 1,402,477 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,214,273
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 876,079 shares (+2087.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,755,839
- UBS GROUP AG removed 597,021 shares (-63.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,922,427
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC removed 572,021 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,758,177
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 530,360 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,484,465
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 471,887 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,100,297
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 460,994 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,028,730
$KODK Government Contracts
We have seen $103,640 of award payments to $KODK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CTP SYSTEM MAINTENANCE SERVICE: $84,651
- EASTMAN KODAK -FILM CORES AND LEADERS AND FILM CEMENT: $18,988
