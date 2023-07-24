News & Insights

Kodiak Sciences scraps development of eye disorder drug

July 24, 2023 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - Kodiak Sciences Inc KOD.O decided to discontinue development of its experimental drug to treat a type of eye disorder, sending its shares tumbling 40% in premarket trading on Monday.

The decision comes after the company failed to meet the main goal in two late-stage studies testing its antibody-based drug, tarcocimab tedromer, against wet age-related macular degeneration — a chronic eye disorder that causes blurred vision or blind spots.

The drug also led to an increase in cataracts over time in patients enrolled in the study, the company said.

