Kodiak Sciences reports Q3 EPS (84c), consensus (90c)

November 14, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

“In the third quarter we hosted an Investor R&D Day in New York,” said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences (KOD). “The Investor R&D Day webcast and presentation provide a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of where we stand today and where we are going – this is what I call ‘Kodiak 2.0’. The video webcast includes scientific, clinical and commercial perspectives from key retina opinion leaders Dr. David Brown and Dr. Charles Wykoff. We encourage you to study these materials which are available on the Investors & Media page of our website.”

