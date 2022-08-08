Markets
KOD

Kodiak Sciences Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 Study Of Tarcocimab Tedromer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) said its BEACON phase 3 study of tarcocimab tedromer met the primary endpoint of non-inferior change from baseline in visual acuity at week 24 compared to aflibercept in patients with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion. Tarcocimab also showed robust anatomic responses and a favorable safety profile. The company will present study results at upcoming ophthalmology scientific meetings in September 2022.

"The positive results of the BEACON study show that tarcocimab can rapidly, robustly and safely improve vision and retinal anatomy in patients with macular edema due to RVO while substantially reducing the number of eye injections," said Jason Ehrlich, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer of Kodiak.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KOD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular