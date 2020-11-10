Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Q3 Earnings Miss, KSI-301 in Focus

Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD reported third-quarter 2020 loss per share of 80 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 67 cents and also the year-ago quarter’s loss of 33 cents.

Kodiak Sciences currently does not have any approved product in its portfolio. As a result, the company has yet to generate revenues.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences have rallied 57.3% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 2.2%.



Quarter in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $29.3 million in the quarter, significantly up from the year-ago period.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $7.4 million, also significantly up on a year-over-year basis.

As of Sep 30 2020, Kodiak Sciences had cash worth $380.5 million compared with $417.1 million as of Jun 30, 2020. Management believes that its cash balance as of September-end will be enough to fund its anticipated operations through 2022.

Pipeline Updates

In the absence of an approved product in Kodiak Sciences’ portfolio, its pipeline development remains in key focus.

The company’s lead pipeline candidate KSI-301 is being developed for treating various retinal vascular diseases. The pivotal phase II/III DAZZLE study on KSI-301 for treating wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) is currently ongoing and enrolling patients. A similar study is also recruiting patients in the EU. Kodiak Sciences plans to complete the overall enrollment in the DAZZLE study by this year-end. Top-line data from the same is expected in early 2022.

Meanwhile, In October 2020, Kodiak Sciences treated the first patient in two pivotal phase III studies, namely GLEAM and GLIMMER, investigating KSI-301 for treating diabetic macular edema (DME). Another phase III BEACON study is evaluating KSI-301 for addressing macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

We note that Kodiak Sciences remains on course to file a single biologics license application (BLA) for KSI-301 in 2022 to treat wet AMD, DME and RVO.

