Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) has been revised to 5.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.01% from the latest reported closing price of 2.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Sciences. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 9.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOD is 0.02%, a decrease of 48.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 44,849K shares. The put/call ratio of KOD is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 17,310K shares representing 33.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,709K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 29.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 62.21% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,637K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 71.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,609K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 38.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 55.70% over the last quarter.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 1,114K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company.

Kodiak Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, Kodiak is focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Its ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world, and diabetic eye diseases, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, its bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and the company is expanding its early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.