Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Price Target Increased by 11.84% to 4.34

The average one-year price target for Kodiak Sciences (NasdaqGM:KOD) has been revised to 4.34 / share. This is an increase of 11.84% from the prior estimate of 3.88 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.44% from the latest reported closing price of 3.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Sciences. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 9.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOD is 0.03%, an increase of 39.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 42,997K shares. The put/call ratio of KOD is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 17,310K shares representing 33.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,908K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing an increase of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 82.20% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,771K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares, representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 47.91% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,209K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 17.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 71.56% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 1,017K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, Kodiak is focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Its ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world, and diabetic eye diseases, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, its bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and the company is expanding its early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA.

