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KOD

Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Price Target Increased by 56.62% to 56.71

April 09, 2026 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Kodiak Sciences (NasdaqGM:KOD) has been revised to $56.71 / share. This is an increase of 56.62% from the prior estimate of $36.21 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.67% from the latest reported closing price of $41.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Sciences. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 39.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOD is 0.22%, an increase of 186.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.22% to 55,534K shares. KOD / Kodiak Sciences Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of KOD is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 19,919K shares representing 32.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,310K shares , representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 59.26% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,167K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares , representing a decrease of 30.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 2,073K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rtw Investments holds 1,488K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,303K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing an increase of 74.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 586.33% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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