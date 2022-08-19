Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Focuses on Developing Eye Drug Tarcocimab

Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD is making good progress with the development of its lead pipeline candidate, tarcocimab tedromer (formerly KSI-301, also known as tarcocimab), for treating various retinal vascular diseases.

The company is currently evaluating tarcocimab in the phase III study — DAYLIGHT — for treating patients with treatment-naïve wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Top-line data from the study is expected in mid-2023.

Apart from this, the phase III BEACON study is evaluating tarcocimab in patients with treatment-naïve retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

In August 2022, the BEACON study met the primary endpoint of non-inferior change from baseline in visual acuity at week 24 for subjects dosed with tarcocimab versus Eylea (aflibercept) in patients with macular edema due to RVO. Tarcocimab was generally safe and well tolerated in the study.

Eylea is an anti-VEGF treatment developed by Regeneron REGN in collaboration with Bayer’s BAYRY HealthCare unit.

Regeneron/Bayer’s Eylea has been approved by the FDA for multiple retinal indications, including DME, wet AMD and RVO.

While REGN records net product sales of Eylea in the United States, BAYRY records net product sales of Eylea outside the country.

Two phase III studies — GLEAM and GLIMMER —are evaluating tarcocimab for treating patients with diabetic macular edema ("DME").

The GLEAM and GLIMMER studies are designed to evaluate the durability, efficacy and safety of tarcocimab in treatment-naïve patients with DME. Top-line data from the same is expected in mid-2023.

The company is also evaluating tarcocimab in the pivotal phase III GLOW study for treating patients with non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy without DME. Top-line data from the same is expected in the second half of 2023.

KOD remains on course to file a single biologics license application for tarcocimab for treating wet AMD, DME, DR and RVO.

Kodiak Sciences currently has no approved product in its commercial portfolio, hence the company lacks a source for generating regular income. Failure in ongoing studies will hurt the stock. Also, stiff competition from several big companies in the target market remains a headwind.

