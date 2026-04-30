Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD). Shares have added about 2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kodiak Sciences due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Kodiak Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline Development in Focus

Kodiak reported fourth-quarter 2025 loss of $1.04 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. The company had incurred a loss of 84 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company currently does not have any approved products in its portfolio. As a result, it is yet to generate revenues.

KOD's Q4 Results in Detail

Research and development expenses were $45.5 million in the reported quarter, up 43.1% year over year. The rise was mainly due to increased clinical activities associated with ongoing clinical studies and higher stock-based compensation expenses.



General and administrative expenses were $12 million, down 17% year over year, primarily due to lower non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and additional sublease income offsetting costs.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, Kodiak had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $209.9 million compared with $72 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Results

For full-year 2025, the company incurred a net loss of $4.32 per share, wider than a loss of $3.35 per share incurred in 2024.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -7.58% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Kodiak Sciences has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Kodiak Sciences has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.