Kodiak Sciences Inc. Q2 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$80.2 million, or -$1.53 per share. This compares with -$90.6 million, or -$1.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$80.2 Mln. vs. -$90.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.53 vs. -$1.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.14

