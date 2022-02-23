Kodiak Sciences eye drug fails non-inferiority test against Regeneron's Eylea

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kodiak Sciences Inc KOD.O said on Wednesday results from a mid-to-late stage trial failed to show non-inferiority of its experimental eye drug KSI-301 compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' REGN.O Eylea.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.