Kodiak Sciences eye drug fails non-inferiority test against Regeneron's Eylea

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kodiak Sciences Inc KOD.O said on Wednesday results from a mid-to-late stage trial failed to show non-inferiority of its experimental eye drug KSI-301 compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' REGN.O Eylea.

