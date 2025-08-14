Kodiak Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline Development in Focus

Kodiak Sciences KOD incurred a loss of $1.03 per share in the second quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01. The company had incurred a loss of 86 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company currently does not have any approved products in its portfolio. As a result, it has yet to generate revenues.

KOD's Q2 Results in Detail

Research and development expenses were $42.8 million in the reported quarter, up 32% year over year. The improvement was mainly due to increased clinical activities associated with ongoing clinical studies.

General and administrative expenses were $12.8 million, down 18% year over year, primarily due to lower non-cash stock-based compensation expenses.

As of June 30, 2025, Kodiak had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $104.2 million compared with $138.9 million as of March 31, 2025. The company believes that its current cash balance is enough to support its present and planned operations into 2026.

KOD's Key Pipeline Updates

Kodiak is evaluating the efficacy and safety of tarcocimab in treatment-naïve patients with diabetic retinopathy (DR) in the phase III GLOW2 study. Top-line data is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

KOD’s second clinical candidate, KSI-501, a dual inhibitor Trap-Antibody-Fusion bioconjugate molecule, is designed to target concurrent inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis observed in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases.

The company is also studying tarcocimab as a second investigational arm in the DAYBREAK study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), with KSI-501 being the first investigational arm. Top-line data from both arms of the DAYBREAK study are anticipated in the third quarter of 2026.

Based on the success of these two pivotal studies, Kodiak plans to submit a single regulatory filing, seeking the approval of tarcocimab for three large indications — DR, wet AMD and retinal vein occlusion.

Kodiak has also completed an early-stage study evaluating its third investigational candidate, KSI-101, for macular edema. The candidate is a novel, potent, high-strength bispecific protein targeting IL-6 and VEGF. Following its success, KOD has initiated two pivotal phase III studies (PEAK and PINNACLE) investigating KSI-101 in macular edema secondary to inflammation and is currently enrolling patients. Top-line results are expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

