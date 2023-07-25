Kodiak (KOD) Down as Late-Stage DME Studies Fail

Kodiak Sciences’ KOD shares were down almost 45.9% on Jul 24, as it failed to meet the primary endpoint in two late-stage studies evaluating tarcocimab for patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). The results from these studies led Kodiak to discontinue any further development of tarcocimab.

The developmental candidate, tarcocimab is a novel antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for treating various eye diseases. It is being developed in multiple late-stage studies, namely GLEAM, GLIMMER, GLOW, DAYLIGHT and BEACON.

The GLEAM and GLIMMER phase III studies evaluated tarcocimab for six-month durability in patients with DME. The study aimed to evaluate the durability, efficacy and safety of tarcocimab compared with Eylea (aflibercept) in improving visual clarity.

Although the data showed that many patients on tarcocimab achieved longer treatment intervals, the studies could not meet the primary efficacy endpoints of showing non-inferior visual acuity gains for tarcocimab dosed every 8-24 weeks after three monthly loading doses compared with aflibercept given every eight weeks after five monthly loading doses.

Additionally, an unexpected increase in cataracts was observed over time in the tarcocimab arms of both studies.

However, the phase III DAYLIGHT study, evaluating tarcocimab in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), met its primary endpoint of non-inferior visual acuity gains. It was a randomized, double-masked, active comparator-controlled study that compared the efficacy and safety of a high-intensity dosing regimen of tarcocimab tedromer with aflibercept.

The data showed that tarcocimab was well tolerated in wet AMD patients and a low rate of intraocular inflammation was observed among them.

Kodiak had $379 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2023. Management plans to reassess its near-term strategy.

Based on the abovementioned results, the company plans to present data from the DAYLIGHT study and additional insights from the tarcocimab development program at a future medical meeting.

This would include data from the BEACON study, which met its primary endpoint in 2022, for patients with retinal vein occlusion and the GLOW study in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy patients. The GLOW study result is expected in September.

Looking ahead, Kodiak is determined to continue to develop transformative therapies for prevalent diseases. It is developing KSI-501, a dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer conjugate targeting both VEGF and IL-6, in phase I clinical study for patients with DME.

The phase I study is an open-label, multiple ascending dose study. The primary objectives of the study are to evaluate ocular and systemic safety, and to establish the maximum tolerated dose. The early-stage study enrolled its first patient in April 2023.

