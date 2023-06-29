Kodiak Gas Services valued at $1.2 bln in tepid market debut

News & Insights

June 29 (Reuters) - Kodiak Gas Services KGS.N notched a valuation of $1.2 billion in a tepid market debut on Thursday as investors remained cautious about new listings, dashing hopes for a strong rebound in the initial public offering (IPO) market.

The Montgomery, Texas-based firm sold 16 million shares in its offering, raising $256 million priced at $16 apiece.

The lukewarm welcome for the oil field services firm follows a year of volatility in the capital markets amid geopolitical turmoil and rising interest rates, which led to IPOs in the U.S. halting to a near standstill.

While the market has begun to show early signs of revival, propelling companies to push through with their offerings, analysts expect investors to remain guarded.

