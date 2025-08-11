Kodiak Gas Services To Repurchase $50 Mln Of Stock From Frontier TopCo Partnership

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) announced the repurchase of $50 million of its common stock from Frontier TopCo Partnership, L.P., an affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV or the "Selling Stockholder".

Kodiak agreed to repurchase 1,508,750 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, for a total purchase price of $50 million from the Selling Stockholder. The purchase price was $33.14 per share, the closing price of Kodiak's stock on August 11, 2025. The stock repurchase agreement contains customary representations and warranties and the Repurchase is expected to close on August 12, 2025.

After the Repurchase, the selling Stockholder's ownership of Kodiak's common stock will be less than 35%.

The Repurchase was conducted pursuant to Kodiak's existing share repurchase program. Following the Repurchase, approximately $65 million remains available for repurchase under Kodiak's share repurchase program.

