Markets
KGS

Kodiak Gas Services To Repurchase $50 Mln Of Stock From Frontier TopCo Partnership

August 11, 2025 — 09:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) announced the repurchase of $50 million of its common stock from Frontier TopCo Partnership, L.P., an affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV or the "Selling Stockholder".

Kodiak agreed to repurchase 1,508,750 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, for a total purchase price of $50 million from the Selling Stockholder. The purchase price was $33.14 per share, the closing price of Kodiak's stock on August 11, 2025. The stock repurchase agreement contains customary representations and warranties and the Repurchase is expected to close on August 12, 2025.

After the Repurchase, the selling Stockholder's ownership of Kodiak's common stock will be less than 35%.

The Repurchase was conducted pursuant to Kodiak's existing share repurchase program. Following the Repurchase, approximately $65 million remains available for repurchase under Kodiak's share repurchase program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.