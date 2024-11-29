Kodiak Gas Services price target raised to $42 from $34 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) to $42 from $34 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the Q3 report.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KGS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.