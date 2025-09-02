Markets
KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Launches $1 Bln Private Notes Offering Due 2033, 2035

September 02, 2025 — 10:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) Tuesday announced that its subsidiary, Kodiak Gas Services, LLC has launched a private offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2033 and $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2035.

The issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under the issuer's revolving asset-based loan credit facility.

In connection with such repayment, the company intends to enter into an amendment to the ABL Facility that will, among other things, reduce total commitments to $2.0 billion and extend the maturity date.

