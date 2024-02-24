Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Price Target Increased by 6.43% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) has been revised to 26.52 / share. This is an increase of 6.43% from the prior estimate of 24.92 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.33% from the latest reported closing price of 25.42 / share.

Kodiak Gas Services Declares $0.38 Dividend

On January 29, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2024 received the payment on February 23, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $25.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 1.56%, and the highest has been 6.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.33 (n=29).

The current dividend yield is 1.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Gas Services. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 83.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGS is 0.12%, a decrease of 47.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.91% to 22,376K shares. The put/call ratio of KGS is 7.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ion Asset Management holds 2,057K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 40.47% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,280K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares, representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 68.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,181K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 89.42% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,067K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 1,018K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing a decrease of 19.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.