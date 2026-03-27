Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Price Target Increased by 16.36% to 56.38

The average one-year price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) has been revised to $56.38 / share. This is an increase of 16.36% from the prior estimate of $48.45 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $67.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.02% from the latest reported closing price of $58.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Gas Services. This is an decrease of 235 owner(s) or 42.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGS is 0.28%, an increase of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.38% to 91,013K shares. The put/call ratio of KGS is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 7,593K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 4,272K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,932K shares , representing an increase of 31.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 79.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,324K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares , representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 49.82% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,140K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares , representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 17.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,056K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares , representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 10.97% over the last quarter.

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