Is Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kodiak Gas Services is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kodiak Gas Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGS' full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, KGS has returned 5.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 1.7% on average. This means that Kodiak Gas Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7%.

The consensus estimate for Archrock Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kodiak Gas Services is a member of the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.3% so far this year, meaning that KGS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Archrock Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #161. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.6%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Kodiak Gas Services and Archrock Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

