Markets
KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Public Offering Of 10 Million Shares By Frontier TopCo Partnership

September 08, 2025 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS), a contract compression services provider, Monday announced public offering of 10 million of its shares by Frontier TopCo Partnership, L.P., an affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV.

Kodiak will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the Offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.