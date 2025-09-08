Kodiak Gas Services Announces Public Offering Of 10 Million Shares By Frontier TopCo Partnership

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS), a contract compression services provider, Monday announced public offering of 10 million of its shares by Frontier TopCo Partnership, L.P., an affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV.

Kodiak will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the Offering.

