News & Insights

Stocks

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend and Q3 Results

October 21, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. ( (KGS) ) just unveiled an update.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share, payable on November 8, 2024, to shareholders on record by November 1, 2024. Additionally, its subsidiary will distribute the same amount per unit to its unitholders. The company will release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 6, followed by a conference call on November 7, offering insights into its performance as a leading provider of contract compression services in the U.S.

See more data about KGS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.