Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend and Q3 Results

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. ( (KGS) ) just unveiled an update.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share, payable on November 8, 2024, to shareholders on record by November 1, 2024. Additionally, its subsidiary will distribute the same amount per unit to its unitholders. The company will release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 6, followed by a conference call on November 7, offering insights into its performance as a leading provider of contract compression services in the U.S.

