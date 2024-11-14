Kodiak Gas Services announces $50M share repurchase program

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, with authorization to purchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of the Company’s common stock, commencing on the date thereof and expiring on December 31, 2025

