News & Insights

Stocks
KGS

Kodiak Gas Services announces $50M share repurchase program

November 14, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, with authorization to purchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of the Company’s common stock, commencing on the date thereof and expiring on December 31, 2025

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KGS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.