Kodiak Gas Services announces $50M share repurchase program

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, with authorization to purchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of the Company’s common stock, commencing on the date thereof and expiring on December 31, 2025
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KGS:
- Kodiak Gas Services price target raised to $40 from $35 at RBC Capital
- Camping World among small-cap dividend stocks with juicy returns, Barron’s says
- Kodiak Gas Services price target raised to $40 from $35 at Truist
- Kodiak Gas Services Reports Record Q3 2024 Results
- Kodiak Gas Services reports Q3 EPS (7c), consensus 37c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.