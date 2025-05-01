Kodiak Gas Services About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (KGS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/5/25, Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 5/15/25. As a percentage of KGS's recent stock price of $34.01, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Kodiak Gas Services Inc to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when KGS shares open for trading on 5/5/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KGS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KGS's low point in its 52 week range is $24.835 per share, with $50.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.26.

In Thursday trading, Kodiak Gas Services Inc shares are currently off about 2.2% on the day.

