Kodiak Gas Services 5.71M share Spot Secondary priced at $34.50

The deal size was increased to 5.71M shares of common stock from 4.85M shares of common stock and priced within the $34.00-$35.00 range. Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan acted as joint book running managers for the offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KGS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.