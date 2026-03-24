Kodiak Gas CIO Sells $777K in Stock After $1.31 Billion Revenue Year

Key Points

An executive at Kodiak Gas Services reported selling 13,942 shares of the firm for about $777,000 at a reported price of $55.73 per share on March 19, 2026.

The transaction reduced direct holdings by 24.60%, leaving Buhigas with 42,723 common shares directly held post-sale.

All shares transacted were held directly; no indirect holdings or derivative securities are reported post-transaction.

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Pedro R. Buhigas, the chief information officer of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS), reported the sale of 13,942 shares of common stock for a transaction value of $777,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing covering trades on March 19, 2026.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 13,942 Transaction value $777,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 42,723 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.45 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($55.73); post-transaction value based on March 19, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

What proportion of the insider's overall position was impacted by this transaction?

The sale represented 24.60% of Buhigas's direct holdings at the time, reducing his position from 56,665 to 42,723 shares, with no indirect or derivative positions remaining post-transaction.

The sale represented 24.60% of Buhigas's direct holdings at the time, reducing his position from 56,665 to 42,723 shares, with no indirect or derivative positions remaining post-transaction. How does this activity align with recent trading patterns?

This is the only open-market sale executed by Buhigas in 2026.

This is the only open-market sale executed by Buhigas in 2026. Was the transaction conducted via a derivative or option exercise?

No; the shares were sold directly in the open market without any option exercise or derivative conversion involved, as confirmed by the absence of derivative context in the filing.

No; the shares were sold directly in the open market without any option exercise or derivative conversion involved, as confirmed by the absence of derivative context in the filing. How does the sale relate to market conditions and valuation context?

The transaction was executed at $55.73 per share on March 19, 2026, when Kodiak Gas Services had delivered a roughly 55% total return over the previous year, with the post-sale value of the remaining direct stake estimated at $2.45 million as of the market close that day.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.31 billion Net income (TTM) $80.52 million Dividend yield 4.95%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 19th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Kodiak Gas Services provides contract compression infrastructure and related services for the oil and gas industry, with revenue primarily from compression operations and ancillary services such as station construction and maintenance.

It perates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. is a leading provider of contract compression services supporting natural gas production, gathering, and transportation infrastructure. The company's scale positions it as a critical partner to energy producers seeking operational reliability and efficiency. By leveraging a fee-based, infrastructure-focused model and offering a comprehensive suite of services, Kodiak Gas Services delivers stable cash flows and competitive differentiation in the oil and gas equipment and services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Kodiak Gas delivered steady operational momentum in 2025, with full-year revenue climbing to about $1.31 billion and adjusted EBITDA reaching $715 million, up from roughly $610 million the year prior. Cash flow remains a central part of the story, with discretionary cash flow of $461.7 million supporting dividends and buybacks, including more than $263 million returned to shareholders. Meanwhile, fleet utilization also remained high at 97.7%.



Against that backdrop, the sale by Buhigas stands out more for its size than its signal. The transaction reduced his direct holdings by roughly a quarter, but he still retains a stake worth about $2.45 million, maintaining alignment with shareholders. The filing doesn’t indicate that this was part of a routine trading plan.



For investors, the takeaway is that fundamentals still matter more than insider activity. Kodiak’s ability to sustain high utilization, execute on growth capital spending, and integrate new capacity will likely drive returns from here, especially if energy demand remains resilient.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.